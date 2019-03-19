Donald Trump: Social Media and Old Media Side with Radical Left

President Donald Trump warned supporters that both the establishment media and social media were biased against them as he faced re-election in 2020.

“Facebook, Google, and Twitter, not to mention the Corrupt Media, are sooo on the side of the Radical Left Democrats,” he wrote. “But fear not, we will win anyway, just like we did before!”

The president detailed his thoughts about social media censorship last week in an Oval Office interview with Breitbart News.

“It’s totally steered, which has been proven now, totally steered toward the Democrats and yet I won,” Trump said about Facebook, Twitter, and Google/Youtube.

The president sympathized with critics of big tech social media companies who wanted more government oversight.

“I understand a lot of people wanting to look into it. I mean normally I’d like to say let it be free, let it all be free, but it’s not free,” Trump said. “It’s really run by a small number of people.”

Trump said that the best way to fight social media censorship was by using the bully pulpit of the presidency to call out bad behavior and by being “better” than the Democrats at communicating his message.

“You fight it by just being good. You got to be really good,” he said. “It’s much harder for a conservative Republican to win than it is for a liberal Democrat.”