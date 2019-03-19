Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) dodged giving an answer when asked whether he thought President Trump should be “impeached or beaten in 2020.”

At a book tour event in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sunday, he took some questions submitted to him via notecard, but refused to answer one, according to Yellowhammer News, which published a video of the moment.

Jones read the card to himself, laughed, before reading it aloud, “Would the country be better off if Trump is impeached or beaten in 2020?”

“Well, I think I’m just going to hold that one for a little bit,” Jones said as laughter and applause broke out.

“I’m sure there’s a tracker here recording this,” he added.

House Democrats have stepped up their efforts to impeach Trump, launching sweeping document requests from more than 80 Trump family members, business, and campaign associates.

A USA Today/Suffolk University Poll published on Monday revealed that support for the House of Representatives to seriously consider impeaching Trump dropped ten points since October, from 39 percent to 28 percent.

Sixty-two percent of Americans said the House should not seriously consider impeaching Trump, compared with 54 percent last October.