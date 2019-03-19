Fox News Will Host ‘Town Hall’ with Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz

Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will host a Town Hall for former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz on April 4.

According to Fox News, the event will address “Schultz’s potential candidacy and the issues he plans to tackle.” Schultz has divorced himself from the Democratic party after the frigid reception to his announcement of intent to run for the highest office in the land.

Now, Schultz is reportedly focused on trying to appeal to independent “centrist” interests from both sides of the aisle. He sees himself as the answer to voters who oppose President Donald Trump but may not want to go so far as to vote for a liberal candidate.

Schultz genuinely believes he has a real path to victory, and has already pledged not to run if it would merely aid in President Trump’s re-election. “I promise I would do nothing whatsoever to be a spoiler to re-elect Donald Trump. Nobody wants to see this president leave office more than me,” he recently said.

This will be Fox News’ first event for the 2020 Presidential race. The Democratic National Committee rejected their offer to host a Democratic primary debate. Trump has offered retaliation on Fox News’ behalf for the snub.