Attorney George Conway says he hurls barbs at President Donald Trump on Twitter so he doesn’t “end up screaming” at his wife Kellyanne, who serves as Counselor to the President.

Conway, a Trump foe once under consideration for a top position at the Department of Justice, has ratcheted up criticism about the president in recent days, questioning whether his wife’s boss lacks the mental fitness to lead the country.

“It’s so maddening to watch,” Conway told the Washington Post Tuesday. “The mendacity, the incompetence, it’s just maddening to watch. The tweeting is just the way to get it out of the way, so I can get it off my chest and move on with my life that day. That’s basically it. Frankly, it’s so I don’t end up screaming at her about it.”

On Monday, Conway suggested President Trump suffers from two personality disorders, tweeting images of the cover of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, along with two pages describing Narcissistic Personality Disorder and Antisocial Personality Disorder.

In a subsequent tweet, Conway warned that all Americans, including Vice President Mike Pence and Cabinet members, should think “seriously” about “Trump’s mental condition and psychological state.”

Shortly after her husband’s tweet storm, Kellyanne told reporters outside the White House that she does not share his concerns about President Trump’s mental fitness. “No I don’t share those concerns,” Conway said, adding, “I have four kids, and I was getting them out of the house this morning before I got here so I didn’t talk to the president about substance, so I may not be up to speed on all” on his tweets.

Conway’s insults caught the attention of President Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale, who called the attorney “jealous” of Kellyanne’s career.

“We all know that @realDonaldTrump turned down Mr. Kellyanne Conway for a job he desperately wanted,” Parscale tweeted. “He barely worked @TheJusticeDept and was either fired/quit, didn’t want the scrutiny? Now he hurts his wife because he is jealous of her success.”

“POTUS doesn’t even know him!” he added.

On Tuesday, President Trump weighed in Parscale’s remarks, calling Conway a “total loser!”

The president has previously dismissed Conway’s repeated attacks as nothing more than a selfish ploy to garner publicity for himself.