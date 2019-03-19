Jeff Landry: Trump’s Emergency Declaration ‘Will Prevail in the Courts’

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry predicted legal victory for the Trump administration against lawsuits filed by Democrats challenging the legality of Presidential Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Landry offered his remarks in a Tuesday-aired interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

“The president is standing squarely on solid legal footing,” said Landry. “It’s legal footing that Congress gave him. Consistently, Congress has abrogated its responsibility to the executive [branch] over the decades. This is one of those particular instances.”

Landry continued, “The president is squarely within his right, both constitutionally and statutorily, in the move that he made. What’s interesting is that we as attorneys general — and I would say Congress during the Obama administration — stood up to then-President Obama not because he used his constitutional and statutory power, not because he exceeded it. So instead of upholding the law, which is what President Trump is doing right, he’s saying, ‘I’m tasked with enforcing immigration laws, and I need every available tool in order to do this.'”

Landry added, “President Obama would create law when he saw fit. He would say, ‘If the law doesn’t fit here, I’ll go out and create it.’ That’s patently different from what President Trump is doing.”

Democrat-driven lawsuits against the Trump administration regarding the president’s emergency declaration, assessed Landry, were “purely political theatrics” enhanced by their news media allies.

“The president will prevail,” predicted Landry. “If they continue to move this in the courts, he’ll prevail. General Barr will absolutely win.”

