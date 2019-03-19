House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said Monday he has already received “tens of thousands” of documents in response to the committee’s request to more than 80 Trump family members and associates, as part of Democrats’ sweeping probe of President Trump.

“At this point, the Committee has heard from a large number of the recipients, many of whom have either sent or agreed to send documents to the Committee. Those documents already number in the tens of thousands,” Nadler said in a statement.

He revealed some requested a subpoena from the committee before they are comfortable supplying the requested information.

“I am encouraged by the responses we have received since sending these initial letters two weeks ago,” he said. “It is my hope that we will receive cooperation from the remainder of the list, and will be working to find an appropriate accommodation with any individual who may be reluctant to cooperate with our investigation.”

House Democrats are looking for any kind of evidence related to public corruption, obstruction of justice, or abuse of power by Trump, his associates, or members of his administration.

Nadler suggested the goal was impeachment, during an interview earlier this month.

“We do not now have the evidence all sorted out and everything to do – to do an impeachment. Before you impeach somebody, you have to persuade the American public that it ought to happen. You have to persuade enough of the – of the opposition party voters, Trump voters, that you’re not just trying [to] steal the last – to reverse the results of the last election,” he said March 3 on ABC News’ “This Week.”

Most of the documents the committee has asked for have already been turned over to Special Counsel Robert Mueller and federal prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, according to Politico.