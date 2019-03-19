Former Vice President Joe Biden, who has not declared his candidacy for president, continues to surge in the 2020 Democrat presidential primary polls, according to a poll released Tuesday.

Biden obtained nearly a double-digit lead in the 2020 presidential primaries, according to a Morning Consult survey.

Former Vice President Biden has 35 percent support among Democrat primary voters, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has 27 percent support, and everyone other candidate gained less than ten percent support. Biden garnered nearly four points since last week as it becomes increasingly apparent that the former vice president will run for president.

The rest of the Democrats rank:

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) at eight percent.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) at eight percent.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) at seven percent.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) at four percent.

Biden also leads in early primary states such as Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada. In these early primary states, Democrat voters favored Biden at 39 percent, Sanders at 28 percent, and Harris at seven percent.

The former vice president and the Vermont democratic socialist also lead in favorability among Democrat primary voters. Forty-five percent of Democrats strongly approve of Biden, 33 percent somewhat approve of former Delaware senator, while only 13 percent either somewhat or strongly disapprove of Biden.

Thirty-four percent of Democrats strongly approve of Sanders, 41 percent somewhat approve of the Vermont senator, and 15 percent strongly disapprove of Sanders.

The Morning Consult poll arises as Biden stumbled during a speech Saturday in which he suggested that he was already running for president, even though he has not yet announced his potential candidacy for president.

“I’m told I get criticized by the New Left,” Biden said. “I have the most progressive record of anybody running for the … anybody who would run.”

Biden said that the 2020 election could serve as one of the most important elections in over 100 years and chastised President Donald Trump for his hardball tactics.

“Our politics have become so mean, so petty, so vicious, that we can’t govern ourselves, in many cases even talk to one another,” Biden said.

President Trump slammed Biden for his “tongue-tied” gaffe on Monday, calling the former vice president “low I.Q.”

“Joe Biden got tongue tied over the weekend when he was unable to properly deliver a very simple line about his decision to run for President,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Get used to it, another low I.Q. individual!”

