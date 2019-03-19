Romney ‘Can’t Understand’ Why Trump Would ‘Disparage’ ‘Heroic,’ ‘Honorable’ McCain

Freshman Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) on Tuesday evening said he cannot understand why President Donald Trump would “disparage” the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), whom Romney described as “heroic,” “courageous,” “patriotic,” and “honorable.”

“I can’t understand why the President would, once again, disparage a man as exemplary as my friend John McCain: heroic, courageous, patriotic, honorable, self-effacing, self-sacrificing, empathetic, and driven by duty to family, country, and God,” Romney tweeted.

After ripping McCain over the weekend for peddling the “Fake & Unverified” Christopher Steele Russia dossier to the FBI and the legacy media, Trump said on Monday that he “never will be” a fan of the late Arizona Senator.

“I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be,” Trump said.

Trump criticized McCain again over his “thumbs down” vote on repealing Obamacare, saying he was “unhappy” that McCain did not give the White House a heads up about his “no” vote.

“I’m very unhappy that he didn’t repeal and replace Obamacare, as you know,” Trump said. “He campaigned on repealing and replacing Obamacare for year. And then he got to a vote and he said thumbs down.”

Trump said he could have gotten “somebody else” to repeal Obamacare had he known McCain was going to change his mind.

“I think that’s disgraceful, plus there were other things,” Trump added.

On Sunday, Trump mocked “last in his class” McCain for pushing the “Fake Dossier to the FBI and the Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election” and undermine Trump’s chances of defeating Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

“So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) ‘last in his class’ (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election,” Trump tweeted on Sunday. “He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage!”