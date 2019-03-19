President Donald Trump fired back at Republican lawyer George Conway on Tuesday, for his frequent criticism of the president on Twitter.

“A total loser,” Trump wrote, highlighting a post on Twitter from his campaign manager Brad Parscale who criticized Conway’s antagonistic attacks against the president.

Parscale accused Conway, the husband of senior Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, was jealous of his wife’s success.

Conway frequently interacts with Washington media figures on Twitter by criticizing the president, despite his wife’s position at the White House. On Monday, he accused the president suffering from a mental illness.

In a followup note on Twitter, George Conway cited a Rolling Stone article as opening his eyes to the president’s mental condition.

This was the article that first got me to really understand you, @realDonaldTrump. Once someone understands narcissistic personality disorder, they understand you—and why you’re unfit and incompetent for the esteemed office you temporarily hold.https://t.co/5RPQL9xntA — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 19, 2019

Kellyanne Conway told reporters at the White House on Monday that she did not share the concerns of her husband.

Conway responded to the president by sharing another list of diagnostic criteria for mental illness.

George Conway defended his Twitter habit in an interview with the Washington Post in August 2018.

“It’s an outlet, that keeps it a small part of my life,” he said. “It’s a quick easy way to express myself, that keeps me from making it a bigger part of my life. … I think I’m actually holding back a little. I think the reason why is obvious.”