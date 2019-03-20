Arnold Schwarzenegger: Trump’s Attacks on McCain ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’

Former liberal Republican California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger ripped President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening for his “absolutely unacceptable” attacks on the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

“He was just an unbelievable person,” Schwarzenegger told the Atlantic. “So an attack on him is absolutely unacceptable if he’s alive or dead—but even twice as unacceptable since he passed away a few months ago. It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever to do that. I just think it’s a shame that the president lets himself down to that kind of level. We will be lucky if everyone in Washington followed McCain’s example, because he represented courage.”

He also reportedly said McCain was “a hero” who was “a great public servant, no two ways about that.”

“He was known for his honesty, for his courage, and his patriotism and his service,” Schwarzenegger reportedly said.

Trump on Wednesday gave more reasons why he “probably never will” like McCain. Trump criticized McCain for cheerleading the “endless wars” in the Middle East that have been a “disaster” for America, costing the nation “tremendous wealth” and “tremendous lives.”

He also said he “didn’t get a thank you” for giving McCain “the kind of funeral that he wanted.”

“I gave him the kind of funeral that he wanted, which as president I had to approve. I don’t care about this. I didn’t get thank you. That’s okay,” Trump said. “We sent him on the way, but I wasn’t a fan of John McCain.”

Trump ripped “last in his class” McCain over the weekend for peddling the “Fake Dossier to the FBI and the Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election,” adding that McCain’s actions will “unfortunately” be “a very dark stain against” him.

On Monday, Trump said that he “never will be” a fan of McCain after slamming McCain for not giving the White House a heads up about his “thumbs up” vote on repealing Obamacare, saying McCain’s change of mind at the last minute was “disgraceful.”

“I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be,” Trump said. “He campaigned on repealing and replacing Obamacare for year. And then he got to a vote and he said thumbs down.”

Schwarzenegger made his remarks a day after freshman Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said he could not understand why Trump would “disparage” the “courageous” and “honorable” McCain.

“I can’t understand why the President would, once again, disparage a man as exemplary as my friend John McCain: heroic, courageous, patriotic, honorable, self-effacing, self-sacrificing, empathetic, and driven by duty to family, country, and God,” Romney tweeted on Tuesday evening.