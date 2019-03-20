Donald Trump: George Conway ‘Stone Cold Loser’ and ‘Husband from Hell’

President Donald Trump continued criticizing George Conway on Twitter Wednesday, the husband of his senior advisor Kellyanne Conway.

“George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted,” Trump wrote. “I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!”

Conway triggered Trump’s wrath after repeatedly accusing the president of mental illness, citing an article in the Rolling Stone.

In a subsequent interview with the Washington Post, Conway said it was “maddening” to watch Trump and defended his criticism of his wife’s boss on Twitter.

“The tweeting is just the way to get it out of the way, so I can get it off my chest and move on with my life that day. That’s basically it,” he said. “Frankly, it’s so I don’t end up screaming at her about it.”

Trump’s feud with Conway was featured on cable news throughout the week.

George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted. I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2019

Conway responded to Trump’s latest insult in a series of critical notes on Twitter.

My thoughts are: I suspect—just to pick two distinctions at random—that your candidate didn’t (1) show signs of serious mental instability and (2) have command over the world’s second-largest arsenal of nuclear weapons. Am I right? https://t.co/s2gKyzgg7Y — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 20, 2019