President Donald Trump continued his feud with George Conway, calling him a “whack job.”

“He’s a whack job. There’s no question about it, but I really don’t know him,” Trump said as he left the White House headed for Ohio. “I think he is doing a tremendous disservice to a wonderful wife. Kellyanne is a wonderful woman. And I call him ‘Mr. Kellyanne.’ The fact is that he’s doing a tremendous disservice to a wife and family.”

Conway remains in the White House despite her husband’s recent outburst on Twitter, accusing the president of mental illness.

The president unleashed a torrent of criticism against Conway, who said in the Washington Post Tuesday that he felt it was important to taunt the president publicly to keep from “screaming at his wife.”

Earlier in the morning, Trump said Conway was a “stone cold LOSER” and a “husband from hell!”