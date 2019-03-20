Former CIA Director John Brennan speculated Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s recent tweets suggest the president is concerned special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia collusion investigation will put his “political” and “financial” future in jeopardy.

“Hmmm…your bizarre tweets and recent temper tantrums reveal your panic over the likelihood the Special Counsel will soon further complicate your life, putting your political & financial future in jeopardy,” Brennan wrote on social media. “Fortunately, Lady Justice does not do NDAs.”

Hmmm…your bizarre tweets and recent temper tantrums reveal your panic over the likelihood the Special Counsel will soon further complicate your life, putting your political & financial future in jeopardy. Fortunately, Lady Justice does not do NDAs. https://t.co/ktFRevlOcd — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 20, 2019

The longtime intelligence official’s remark came in response to President Trump tweeting criticism of White House official Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, who the president refered to as a “stone cold loser” and “very jealous” of his wife’s successful career. George Conway, a frequent Trump critic who was once under consideration for a top job at the Justice Department, has questioned the president’s mental fitness in recent days.

Brennan, another outspoken critic of the Trump, has previously predicted there will be another shoe to drop regarding the Mueller probe, despite admitting his has no special purview into the probe’s inner-workings. Appearing March 5th on MSNBC, the veteran Deep Stater teased he would not be surprised if more indictments were brought by Mueller by March 8th.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if for example this week on Friday, not knowing anything about it, but Friday is the day the grand jury indictments come down, and also this Friday is better than next Friday because next Friday is the 15th of March, which is the Ides of March,” he said when asked about possible additional charges the special counsel may bring. “And I don’t think Robert Mueller will want to have that dramatic flair of the Ides of March when he is going to be delivering what I think are going to be are his indictments, the final indictments as well the report he gives to the Attorney General.”

Brennan’s guess was incorrect.

In January, the former CIA Director, reacting to longtime political operative Roger Stone’s arrest, mused that indictments yet to drop were “going to be the most profound.”

Meanwhile, Washingon, D.C. is abuzz with speculation about the Mueller report’s release date. Observers say a release date may fall around mid-March, yet the special counsel office has yet to comment on the matter.