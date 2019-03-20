Mike Pence Comforts Victims of Nebraska Flooding Disaster

Vice President Mike Pence traveled on behalf of President Trump to flooding disaster areas in Nebraska on Tuesday.

Pence received a briefing from the air on the impact of the massive flooding in the Midwest:

Being briefed on AF2 w/ @SenJoniErnst en route to Nebraska on the latest from the devastating flooding that has impacted Nebraska, Iowa, & much of the Midwest. Our hearts are w/ the victims & we are grateful to First Responders & volunteers. Be there soon. pic.twitter.com/TIIjOPTYDE — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 19, 2019

“President Trump asked me to be here in Nebraska and here in the region today with a very simple message,” Pence said upon arriving in Omaha. “To all the families that have seen their homes flooded, seen livestock lost, who have had their lives, their communities, upset by these extraordinary floods and severe weather, our message is this: ‘We’re with you’”:

“We mourn for the families of those who lost their lives,” Pence said from the ground in Nebraska. “We are truly grateful for the extraordinary response by public safety officials, first responders, the National Guard.”

The vice president’s press secretary, Alyssa Farah, shared a view of the flooding from the air:

Pence, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds took in the full picture of destructive flooding from a helicopter:

.@VP, @GovRicketts, & @IAGovernor are surveying flood damage via helicopter. The damage is vast – but as @VP said: the federal gov’t stands ready to make resources available & assist with the recovery. We’re with you! pic.twitter.com/PesnqynuyQ — Alyssa Farah (@VPPressSec) March 19, 2019

Surveyed the flood damage in Nebraska & Iowa today by helicopter with @GovRicketts & @IAGovernor to see firsthand the devastation impacting much of the Midwest. @POTUS & I are with the communities impacted & will remain with them as they recover. pic.twitter.com/Q0Kz7XsYDj — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 20, 2019

“We’re truly grateful for the volunteer efforts that are underway. Church organizations, charitable organizations,” Pence said, adding, “people, many of whom have lost their own homes, who are volunteering in shelters to help neighbors that have been affected by these floods. So that’s why they call this the ‘Heartland,’ and it’s in high relief in the charitable works of volunteers.”

Pence said he would be visiting a shelter later in the day.

The vice president brought a message that the hearts of the American people are with flooding victims in the Midwest:

Touched down in Omaha, Nebraska to survey flood damage & thank volunteers & emergency personnel. I’m joined by NE @GovRicketts, @IAGovernor, @SenJoniErnst, @SenSasse & @RepDonBacon. The hearts of the American people are with those who have been impacted across the Midwest! pic.twitter.com/Wei2fioRbT — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 19, 2019

“We’re very grateful for the administration, to all their cooperation,” Gov. Ricketts said. “The FEMA folks have been fantastic, as far as helping us get our letter in, with regard to requesting a federal disaster.”

“The coordination and the outreach has been second to none,” Gov. Reynolds said with appreciation for the reaction from the Trump administration. “We’ve heard from almost the entire Cabinet that have reached out to us to say, ‘We stand ready to help. Let us know what you need.’” Reynolds added thanks for the emergency responders and volunteers.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) offered gratitude and praise for the president and vice president: “Thank you for your leadership, and thank you to the president for sending you out here. You’ve both been great.”

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said, “It is good to know that we have the leadership standing with us — the president and the vice president — and working on these declarations for Iowa and Nebraska.”

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) added his thanks for the president and vice president and efforts to expedite a disaster declaration in light of the devastation of livestock, roads, bridges, and thousands of homes. “We’re not Republicans. We’re not Democrats. In this sense, we are Nebraskans. We’re Iowans. We’re pulling together,” said Bacon.

“In hard times: American communities come together,” Farah wrote in one post. “Today @VP met Omaha’s Brad Brown & his airboat co-pilot Jake Rohr, who have been helping rescue victims of Nebraska’s terrible flooding & deliver much needed food.”

In hard times: American communities come together. Today @VP met Omaha’s Brad Brown & his airboat co-pilot Jake Rohr, who have been helping rescue victims of Nebraska’s terrible flooding & deliver much needed food. pic.twitter.com/GXXtXJAfJ5 — Alyssa Farah (@VPPressSec) March 19, 2019

Pence praised first responders and volunteers for “helping victims of the flooding & delivering much needed supplies”:

Americans like Brad Brown & his airboat co-pilot Jake Rohr are the heart of the heartland. Brad & Jake have been helping victims of the flooding & delivering much needed supplies. Grateful for their service & ALL the volunteers & emergency personnel helping Nebraskans in need! pic.twitter.com/l2PxhwX6a4 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 20, 2019

The vice president visited flooding victims in the Elkhorn Middle School relief shelter, where he reassured victims and thanked military and volunteers:

Visited the relief shelter at Elkhorn Middle School today to let the Nebraska flood victims know @POTUS and I are WITH them & to thank the incredible military personnel & @RedCross volunteers helping those impacted. THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/ZA6X7qfeSi — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 20, 2019

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced Monday that Pence would travel to Nebraska at the request of the president and that Gov. Ricketts and Gov. Reynolds would join him.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook.