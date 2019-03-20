New Zealand Bans ‘Military-Style’ Semiautomatics, ‘High-Capacity’ Mags

Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern announced Thursday that New Zealand has officially banned “military-style” semiautomatic rifles and “high-capacity” magazines.

The Daily Mail quoted Ardern saying, “On March 15 our history changed forever. Now, our laws will too. We are announcing action today on behalf of all New Zealanders to strengthen our gun laws and make our country a safer place.” She added, “Now, six days after this attack, we are announcing a ban on all military style semi-automatics and assault rifles in New Zealand.”

Ardern noted that “related parts used to convert these guns into [military style semi-automatics] are also being banned, along with all high-capacity magazines.”

CBS News reported Ardern saying, “We’re taking out of circulation the guns that can be modified that way and are designed essentially to take lives.”

After announcing the ban, Ardern addressed law-abiding gun owners, saying, “To owners who have legitimate uses for their guns, I want to reiterate that the actions being announced today are not because of you, and are not directed at you. Our actions, on behalf of all New Zealanders, are directed at making sure this never happens again.”

On March 16, 2019, Breitbart News reported that the Christchurch attacker possessed five guns during his attack, and two of those guns were semiautomatic rifles. He had a license to own guns in New Zealand and acquired his guns legally.

