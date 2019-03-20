New Zealand PM Encourages Gun Owners to Surrender Their Firearms

While not releasing details of any pending gun controls, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is encouraging gun owners to hand over their firearms.

The Guardian reports that Ardern emerged from a cabinet meeting Monday to say that new gun controls had been agreed upon but specifics would not be immediately made known. She did, however, praise the fact that her government had made decisions about new restrictions on gun ownership within 72 hours of the Christchurch attacks.

Ardern went on to “applaud” New Zealanders who have surrendered weapons and she encouraged others to go ahead and hand theirs over as well:



The New Zealand government pledged a semiautomatic rifle ban the day after the Christchurch attacks. The form of this ban–and details related to it–remain unknown.

The mosque attacker was a licensed gun owner who acquired his firearms legally. He used five firearms in his attack, only two of which were semiautomatic rifles.

