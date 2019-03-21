John McCain’s Adopted Daughter Asks ‘Child’ Trump to Be ‘Respectful’

Bridget McCain, the adopted daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), has broken her silence regarding President Donald Trump’s recent critiques of her father, calling the president a “child” who would not have been “courteous” had he been invited to the Arizona Republican’s funeral.

“Everyone doesn’t have to agree with my dad or like him, but I do ask you to be decent and respectful. If you can’t do those two things, be mindful. We only said goodbye to him almost 7 months ago,” Bridget McCain, an Arizona State University graduate adopted from Bangladesh, tweeted directly at President Trump early Thursday morning.

“Even if you were invited to my dad’s funeral, you would have only wanted to be there for the credit and not for any condolences,” she added. “Unfortunately, you could not be counted on to be courteous, as you are a child in the most important role the world knows.”

McCain seemingly referenced President Trump’s Thursday speech at a tank factory in Lima, Ohio, in which he revealed the McCain family did not thank him for her late father’s funeral arrangements. “I gave him the kind of funeral that he wanted, which as president I had to approve. I don’t care about this, I didn’t get a thank you. That’s OK,” the president said, adding, “We sent him on the way, but I wasn’t a fan of John McCain.”

President Trump did not receive an invite to McCain’s Washington, D.C., funeral, while both former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush eulogized the longtime lawmaker.

On Thursday, Meghan McCain, co-host of ABC’s The View and an outspoken critic of the president, praised her young sister, who she described as “very private.”

“I think it’s very brave of her,” said McCain. “She’s very young and she does not speak publicly.”

“I don’t expect decency and compassion from the Trump family,” she added. “I do want to thank the American public for all the decency and compassion they have given us. Do not feel sorry for my family.”

Remarks from both Bridget and Meghan come as President Trump and the McCain family have faired up once again. Over the weekend, the president criticized the late lawmaker’s involvement in handing over the largely discredited Steele dossier.

Addressing reporters in the Oval Office Tuesday, President Trump continued his critique on McCain, saying he was “never a fan” of the senator and “never will be.”

“I’m very unhappy that he didn’t repeal and replace Obamacare as you know, he campaigned on repealing and replacing Obamacare for years,” he added. “And then he got to a vote and he said thumbs down.