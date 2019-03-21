New Zealand’s new gun ban prohibits the possession of “semiautomatic firearms” which can accept magazines that hold more than five rounds of ammunition.

They announced a ban on “military style semi-automatic” (MSSA) firearms on Thursday, defining MSSA’s via the Arms (Military Style Semi-automatic Firearms) Order 2019.

The Arms Order states: “A semi-automatic firearm that is capable of being used in combination with a detachable magazine (other than one designed to hold 0.22-inch or less rimfire cartridges) that is capable of holding more than 5 cartridges.”

The Order makes clear that the ban applies to shotguns too: “A semi-automatic firearm that is a shotgun and that is capable of being used in combination with a detachable magazine that is capable of holding more than 5 cartridges.”

In other words, guns using bullets or shells, capable of holding more than five rounds via detachable magazine, are banned.

The New Zealand Police are encouraging New Zealanders in possession of MSSAs to hand them over quickly.

An announcement on the New Zealand Police website says: “Police encourages any person now in unlawful possession of a firearm, as it is now classified as a MSSA, to notify Police to arrange to hand over the firearm to our custody.”

