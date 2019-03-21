Police: Illegal Alien Killed Four Americans to Steal Money for Meth

Wilbur Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, a 19-year-old illegal alien, was charged with murdering 56-year-old Connie Koontz, 74-year-old Sophia Renken, 81-year-old Gerald David, and his 80-year-old wife, Sharon David between January 10 and 15 months ago. The state of Nevada is seeking the death penalty.

The illegal alien allegedly murdered all of the Americans in their homes during armed burglaries. In a confession to police, authorities said Martinez-Guzman admitted to murdering Gerald and Sharon David using a gun he stole from their house.

Martinez-Guzman has family currently living in Carson City, Nevada — including his mother and some siblings — and has been living illegally in the U.S. for at least a year.

According to Washoe County Sheriff’s Detective Stefanie Brady, Martinez-Guzman admitted he murdered the four Americans in order to steal money from them to buy meth, the Associated Press reports: