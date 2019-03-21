Police: Illegal Alien Killed Four Americans to Steal Money for Meth
An illegal alien charged with murdering four Americans over the course of a week in Nevada did so in order to steal money to buy methamphetamine, a police detective alleges.
Wilbur Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, a 19-year-old illegal alien, was charged with murdering 56-year-old Connie Koontz, 74-year-old Sophia Renken, 81-year-old Gerald David, and his 80-year-old wife, Sharon David between January 10 and 15 months ago. The state of Nevada is seeking the death penalty.
The illegal alien allegedly murdered all of the Americans in their homes during armed burglaries. In a confession to police, authorities said Martinez-Guzman admitted to murdering Gerald and Sharon David using a gun he stole from their house.
Martinez-Guzman has family currently living in Carson City, Nevada — including his mother and some siblings — and has been living illegally in the U.S. for at least a year.
According to Washoe County Sheriff’s Detective Stefanie Brady, Martinez-Guzman admitted he murdered the four Americans in order to steal money from them to buy meth, the Associated Press reports:
She says he told her he shot the victims “because of the drugs.” [Emphasis added]
“He said he needed the money for the meth and it was the meth,” Brady testified, according to the 268-page transcript filed late Tuesday in Washoe District Court. [Emphasis added]
Connie Koontz was allegedly murdered by the illegal alien just a day before her mother’s 80th birthday. Koontz, herself, was set to turn 57 five days after her killing. A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Koontz family in the wake of Connie’s murder.
56-year-old Connie Koontz was allegedly murdered by 19-year-old Wilbur Ernesto Martinez-Guzman in Nevada. (Facebook)
Also allegedly murdered by the illegal alien was Sophia Renken. Prosecutors said Renken was murdered by Martinez-Guzman in her home as well.
74-year-old Sophia Renken was allegedly murdered by 19-year-old Wilbur Ernesto Martinez-Guzman in Nevada. (Facebook)
Gerald and Sharon David were both beloved members of the south Reno community where they were heavily involved with the Reno Rodeo Association. Gerald was president of the organization in 2006 and Sharon was a member of the group.
“This is just a hard day for everyone,” current Reno Rodeo Association President Mike Torvinen told the media when their murder was revealed to the public.
81-year-old Gerald David (R) and 80-year-old Sharon David (L) were allegedly murdered in their home by 19-year-old Wilbur Ernesto Martinez-Guzman in Nevada. (Facebook)
President Trump invited the daughter, granddaughter, and great-granddaughter of the Davids to his State of the Union Address this year, honoring them and their family.
“To Debra, Heather, Madison, please stand: Few can understand your pain. But I will never forget, and I will fight for the memory of Gerald and Sharon, that it should never happen again,” Trump said. “Not one more American life should be lost because our Nation failed to control its very dangerous border.”
The illegal alien has pleaded not guilty and his trial is set for April 2020.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
