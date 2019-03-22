Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) suggests Congress should ban “semiautos, & high cap mags.”

She also called for a ban on bump stocks, which the Department of Justice banned in December 2018.

Ocasio-Cortez issued her gun control calls after teachers in Indiana were shot with plastic projectiles during an active shooter drill.

She tweeted:

You know, instead of training children, teachers, houses of faith, & concertgoers to prep for being shot, we could just: -Pass Universal Background checks (#HR8!)

-Disarm domestic abusers

-Mandate safe storage

-Ban bump stocks, semiautos, & high cap mags designed to kill people https://t.co/5SaLxEfYBT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 22, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez’s calls for a semiauto ban come as Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) suggests the U.S. needs to follow New Zealand’s gun ban example. Feinstein tweeted, “In country after country, massacres are followed by sweeping changes to gun laws, as logic would dictate. The United States needs to follow these examples and take action to protect Americans from this deadly public health scourge.”

Socialist presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) is also calling for the U.S. to adopt a New Zealand-style gun ban. Sanders tweeted, “This is what real action to stop gun violence looks like. We must follow New Zealand’s lead, take on the NRA and ban the sale and distribution of assault weapons in the United States.”

