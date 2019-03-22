President Donald Trump reacted to the news Friday that 2020 Democratic candidates are skipping the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference this year.

“The Democrats have very much proven to be anti-Israel, there’s no question about that, and it’s a disgrace,” Trump said. “I don’t know what’s happened to them but they are totally anti-Israel, frankly I think they’re anti-Jewish.”

Trump was asked about the conference as he left the White House for a trip to Mar-a-lago.

2020 candidates including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Beto O’Rourke, and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, have all said they would not attend the conference after MoveOn.org began a petition to boycott the event.

A policy director for Bernie Sanders told MSNBC the senator was concerned that AIPAC was “concerned about the platform AIPAC is providing for leaders who have expressed bigotry and oppose a two-state solution.”

Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Ambassador to Israel David Friedman are featured speakers at the conference this year.