Donald Trump Leaves for Mar-a-Lago Amidst Mueller Report Rumors

President Donald Trump left the White House on Friday for his club at Mar-a-Lago, amidst rumors that Special Counsel Robert Muller was concluding his report.

“I have no idea about the Mueller report,” Trump told reporters who asked him whether he expected the report to released on Friday.

“We’ll see what happens, it’s going to be very interesting, but we’ll see what happens, there was no collusion there was no obstruction, everybody knows it, it’s all a big hoax,” Trump said. “I call it the witch hunt, it’s all a big hoax so we’ll see what happens.”

The president and First Lady Melania Trump plan to meet with Caribbean leaders Friday afternoon.

Trump said Attorney General William Barr would make the ultimate decision about how much of the report would be released to the public.

The president dismissed Congressional Democrats trying to subpoena more documents and demand testimony from more than 80 people connected to his political campaign, administration, and businesses.

“It’s just a continuation of the same witch hunt and behind closed doors, they laugh at it,” he said. “It’s just a continuation of the same nonsense.”