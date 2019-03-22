Donald Trump Nominates Stephen Moore to the Federal Reserve

President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that he would nominate Stephen Moore to the Federal Reserve Board.

“It is my pleasure to announce that Stephen Moore, a very respected Economist, will be nominated to serve on the Fed Board,” he wrote on Twitter. “I have known Steve for a long time – and have no doubt he will be an outstanding choice!”

Moore, currently a visiting fellow for the Heritage Foundation, was a member of the Wall Street Journal editorial board and founded the Club for Growth. He also served as an adviser to Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Moore released a pro-Trump book in October with economist Art Laffer titled, Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy.