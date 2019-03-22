Flashback: Howard Dean Incorrectly Predicts Mueller Will Indict Jared Kushner

Appearing November 5th, 2017, on MSNBC, former Gov. Howard Dean (D-VT) wrongly predicted special counsel Robert Mueller would indict President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner for money laundering as part of his investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

“[W]e believe we may well have a criminal in the White House,” Howard Dean told host Keir Simmons.“Certainly, he has a special interest in the Trump family and their investments. And we think there is substantial likelihood that he has laundered money. That’s what his associates have been charged with. And so, this is a very serious matter. I don’t think this about politics, actually.”

Dean described Mueller as a “straight shooter” and then predicted that he would target Kushner after indicting former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and his son Michael Flynn Jr.

“The next step is going to be the Trump family itself,” Dean continued. “I expect that there’s a good likelihood Jared Kushner will be indicted for money laundering. And then we’re going to have to see how far the Russian involvement goes. This is serious business.”

These people are undermining our democracy,” he added. And it appears to me what Bob Mueller is investigating is whether the president of the United States engaged with a foreign power in order to get where he got. That’s a very serious matter for this country.”

On Friday, Mueller delivered his Russia probe report to Attorney General William Barr, who stated he will provide Congressional leaders with his account of the findings as early as the weekend. A senior Justice Department official said the special counsel will not bring further indictments as part of his probe.