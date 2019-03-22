Appearing July 30th, 2018, on CNN, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) wrongly predicted to host Wolf Blitzer that President Donald Trump’s son and son-in-law — Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner — would be indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

“I think they’re getting closer to knowing that the truth’s going to come out, that there was activities with the Trump campaign and Russia and releasing those hacks and guiding them to the states and the localities where they came from,” Cohen said. “Some of that was Jared Kushner’s responsibilities. Some of it was Donald Jr. I think you’re going to probably see indictments of both of those people.”

“I think that’s entirely possible, and then I think the president’s going to go totally off his rocker, not that he’s on it now, and then issue pardons,” he added.

The special counsel on Friday delivered his long-awaited report Attorney General William Barr, who said he will release his own report regarding Mueller’s findings to Congressional leaders as early as the weekend. A senior Department of Justice official said Mueller will not present further indictments as part of his investigation.