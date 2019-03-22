Appearing Friday evening on CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront, former Nixon White House counsel and network contributor John Dean said the completion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election does not resolve whether President Donald Trump is a Russian agent.

A senior Department of Justice official on Friday said Mueller will not recommend any further indictments as part of his investigation.

"What I'm looking for is relief and understanding that there's no witting or unwitting likelihood that the President is an agent of Russia … We don't have that yet." – Fmr. Nixon White Counsel John Dean on the completion of Robert Mueller's Russia report https://t.co/waUt7JQYFz pic.twitter.com/HUYvYGjXwF — CNN (@CNN) March 22, 2019

A partial transcript is as follows: