Left-wing billionaire Tom Steyer issued a video on Friday rallying supporters after the lackluster conclusion of the report issued by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller’s report did not include any additional criminal indictments, despite leftists dreaming that President Donald Trump or members of his family would be sent to jail as a result of the investigation.

Steyer called for “perspective,” reminding them that Mueller already indicted people connected to Trump such as Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen, Rick Gates, and George Papadopoulos.

“It has already led to the indictment of 34 individuals,” Steyer said, leaving out the fact that 26 of them were Russians as well as three Russian companies.

He reminded supporters that the Mueller report had sparked other investigations into “Mr. Trump’s criminality.”

Steyer called for Attorney General William Barr to do a full release of the report.

He urged supporters to cling to the idea that Trump already “participated in crimes” while in the presidency.

“Let’s learn as much as we can from this report knowing that the information is already in that this president needs to be impeached,” Steyer said.

We already know from other continuing investigations that the sitting president has committed crimes in office. Let's learn as much as we can from Mueller, while remembering @realdonaldtrump long ago passed the threshold for impeachment. pic.twitter.com/2PXcLDreJu — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) March 23, 2019