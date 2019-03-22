Trump Supporters at Mar-a-Lago Shout ‘Lock Her Up’ as Mueller Investigation Ends

President Donald Trump looks to the cheering audience as he arrives to speak at Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md., Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
CHARLIE SPIERING

President Donald Trump was at his Florida club at Mar-a-Lago when the report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller was delivered on Friday.

The news of no new indictments in the Mueller report was enough to cheer Trump supporters who attended a fundraiser hosted by Palm Beach County Republicans where Sen. Lindsey Graham was the keynote speaker.

Both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump briefly made an appearance at the fundraiser, thanking supporters and signaling their interest in what Graham had to say.

The president and the first lady did not mention the Mueller report.

“If Lindsey’s speaking, I want to come down here,” Trump said, according to a video posted on Twitter. “For two reasons. No. 1: he’s a great speaker. And No. 2, I know if I’m here, he’s not going to say anything bad about me.”

Graham did not disappoint.

He called for an investigation into Clinton and the origins of the phony dossier, according to a CNN reporter.

That sparked chants of “Lock her up!” among cheerful supporters.

A source also shared a photo with CNN of the president speaking with his White House attorney Emmet Flood prior to sitting down for dinner with his family.

Guests of the fundraiser dinner shared photos of the president and Graham on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

The best dinner guests of all time! #TRUMP2020

A post shared by Matt Shields (@mattshieldss) on

View this post on Instagram

My favorite Senator. #maralago #lindseygraham #maga

A post shared by Vicki Vakani (@vickivakani1) on

View this post on Instagram

Lincoln Dinner #maga #lindseygraham #maralago

A post shared by Bridget Milligan (@bridget.heather) on

White House staffers posted a smiling photo on Instagram during the evening.

View this post on Instagram

#TeamTrump 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

A post shared by Daniel Scavino Jr. (@danscavino) on

