Washington Police Officer, a Father of Three, Killed by Illegal Alien

A Washington state sheriff’s deputy Ryan Thompson — father to three children — was killed in the line of duty after an illegal alien sent him and his partner on a police chase before opening fire on them, Kittitas County sheriff officials revealed on Thursday.

Thompson, according to Kittitas County officials, was shot and killed by 29-year-old illegal alien Juan Manuel Flores Del Toro who had been living in the United States illegally since he overstayed his H-2A visa in 2014.

Thompson, a deputy with the department, and 22-year-old officer Benito Chavez were initially called on the evening of March 19 in response to a driver with road rage, police said. When Thompson and Chavez tried to stop the illegal alien driver, he fled into the Kittitas, Washington area.

Del Toro eventually stopped his car at a property in a trailer park before he got out of his vehicle and began shooting at Thompson and Chavez.

Thompson was shot and later died at a nearby hospital. Chavez is suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg that shattered his femur. The illegal alien later died in the hospital.

A procession for Thompson was held at the hospital where he died with fellow deputies and police officers draping the American flag over him. Colleagues and family raised their hands to salute Thompson as he was taken out of the hospital.

A GoFundMe page where readers can donate to the Thompson family has already raised more than $40,000.

“Ryan Thompson was a loving family man, friend, coworker, brother, uncle, son, husband, and servant to his community,” friends wrote on the page in Thompson’s memory. “He gave his life in the line of duty, protecting the community and those he loved. His spirit and love for life were bigger than his size. He was truly a giant among men and will leave a void that will be hard to fill.

“The money raised will go to the family of Ryan Thompson and help them in their time of need,” the page states. “If enough is raised it can be set aside in a fund for his children’s education and this will be a declaration to them about their father; and the man he was.”

