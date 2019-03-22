The White House and the Department of Defense announced Friday that territory controlled by the Islamic State was 100 percent eliminated.

“The territorial caliphate has been eliminated in Syria,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said to reporters traveling with the president on Air Force One.

She brought a copy of a map showing ISIS no longer in control of any territory but directed additional questions to the Department of Defense.

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan informed President Trump about the success of the campaign against the Islamic state during an Air Force One trip to the president’s club at Mar-a-Lago. Shanahan joined the president on the trip.

Trump confirmed the news as he exited the plane.

“You guys can have the map. Congratulations,” he told reporters.

On Twitter, Trump warned potential ISIS followers not to join the “losers” in the terrorist group.

“[F]or all of those susceptible to ISIS propaganda, they are now being beaten badly at every level,” he wrote. There is nothing to admire about them, they will always try to show a glimmer of vicious hope, but they are losers and barely breathing. Think about that before you destroy your lives and the lives of your family!”

