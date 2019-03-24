Never Trump pundit and founder of the now-defunct Weekly Standard Bill Kristol tweeted in August 2018 that special counsel Robert Mueller will likely find “collusion” between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin operatives; the Mueller report cleared Trump of collusion on Sunday.

Kristol charged in a tweet in August that Mueller will likely find that Trump associates and the Russian government colluded and that Trump covered up of the collusion.

“Lest we lose sight of the forest for the trees: It seems to me likely Mueller will find there was collusion between Trump associates and Putin operatives; that Trump knew about it; and that Trump sought to cover it up and obstruct its investigation,” Kristol tweeted.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said that Mueller’s investigation did not find evidence that of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign “conspired or coordinated” with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election. Further, Mueller did not “exonerate” the president of obstruction of justice.

Kristol suggested that the Mueller summary findings serve as a “good outcome” and that the evidence in the Mueller report will reaffirm why the American people should not re-elect Trump as president.

“A good outcome: 1. The investigation was able to proceed lawfully to its conclusion. 2. Our president did not conspire with a hostile power to win his election,” Kristol wrote. “3. The evidence in the report on obstruction by the president while in office will confirm he ought not be re-elected.”

This week, Kristol also suggested that Trump lacks the psychological state to “be trusted as president.”

Kristol said on MSNBC on Monday, “You know, maybe this really shows that he’s not stable, he doesn’t have the psychological state to be trusted as president, and especially of an additional four years.”

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, Trump slammed the “amazing breed” of Never Trump Republicans and conservatives, including Kristol.

“Like Bill Kristol, whose magazine just failed badly to put it mildly, Bill Kristol, I don’t know him,” Trump said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever—the only time I met him was to shake his hand quickly. But Bill Kristol has gotten me wrong for three and a half years, since I announced.”