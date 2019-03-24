Heckler Calls Jerry Nadler ‘Loser’ at Mueller Report Press Conference

A heckler called House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) a “loser” during a Sunday evening press conference in New York City.

Nadler called for Attorney General Bill Barr to testify on special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on alleged collusion between Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Russian government during the Sunday press conference when a heckler interrupted him several times.

“You guys are a bunch of losers! Good job, dirtbags, good job!” the heckler shouted.

The heckler interrupted the Democrat congressman several times during the press conference, including once when a reporter asked whether the Barr letter gave him any concern about how “the parties would move forward.”

“You’re behind, Nadler! You’re not gonna move forward!” the heckler shouted.

Nadler then immediately replied to the reporter’s question, saying the House Judiciary Committee would “move forward with our investigation of obstruction of justice.”

The New York Democrat’s press conference comes after the Justice Department sent a four-page letter to House and Senate Judiciary Committee leaders summarizing the findings of Mueller’s report.

The letter stated that Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign did not coordinate or conspire with the Russian government or commit a crime, but it did not “exonerate” Trump of obstructing justice.

Mueller closed his investigation on Friday when he announced there would be no new indictments, bringing an end to the probe that has gone after Trump for two years.