Lynne Patton to Russia Hoaxers: ‘You Tried to Rob Us of Our Rightful Victory’

Lynne Patton, a Trump administration official, celebrated in a triumphant statement the news of Special Counsel Robert Mueller finding no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia after more than two years of investigating.

“Today, is our FIRST VICTORY OF MANY. Today, the AMERICAN PEOPLE FINALLY COUNT. Today, MUELLER HAS FINALLY CONFIRMED THE WORDS: ‘DONALD J. TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT,'” Lynne Patton posted on Facebook.

Patton, an official at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), slammed those who pushed the narrative that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

“To be told for the last TWO YEARS that we couldn’t have possibly run a BETTER & SMARTER campaign. To be told that we couldn’t have possibly worked our ASSES OFF DAY IN AND DAY OUT more than she did. To be told for the last two years that the VOTE OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE didn’t count. That it must have been inflated or suppressed.”

“To be told that all of your hard work, dedication and loyalty was NOT to this GREAT NATION, but rather to a FOREIGN COUNTRY in memes and late night punchlines.”

“YOU TRIED TO ROB US OF OUR RIGHTFUL VICTORY. YOU TRIED TO ROB US – OF US,” she added.

On Sunday, Attorney General William Barr submitted to members of Congress a summary of Mueller’s confidential report on his investigation’s findings.

Barr’s summary said that Mueller’s team did not find any conspiracy, coordination — witting or unwitting — by any Trump campaign official with Russian interference efforts in the 2016 election.

It also said Mueller left the question of whether the president obstructed justice to the attorney general. Barr said after discussing with a number of officials and the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluded there was insufficient evidence of any obstruction-of-justice offense.

President Trump celebrated this outcome in a tweet:

No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2019

Patton described how it felt to work for the administration while it was accused of colluding with Russians.

“To go to work everyday for the past two years on behalf of the American people was supposed to be a badge of HONOR for us. INSTEAD you made us do it under an UNDESERVED CLOUD OF SUSPICION. You accused us of CHEATING simply because HE WASN’T SUPPOSED TO WIN. PERIOD,” she wrote.

She also warned that the Trump campaign would work even harder for re-election in 2020.

“Instead you CHEATED the American people of their RIGHTFUL VOICE. Instead you CHEATED the American taxpayer into paying for something we already knew DIDN’T EXIST. BY TRYING TO SUPPRESS US, YOU HAVE NOW AWAKENED US. Tomorrow, we will GROW IN NUMBERS. Tomorrow, we will work harder to DEFEAT YOU.”

“Tomorrow, we will run a BETTER, SMARTER, FASTER, QUICKER, BIGGER, HARDER & PASSIONATE campaign. Buckle up….”

“#HesYourPresident ,” she concluded.