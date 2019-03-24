Mike Pence Hopes Democrats Abandon ‘Discredited Allegations’ After Mueller Report

Vice President Mike Pence celebrated the “total vindication” of the president and administration in the Mueller report Sunday night along with hopes that Democrats will abandon their dedication to “discredited allegations.”

“Today is a great day for America, President Trump and our entire administration,” said Mike Pence. “After two years of investigation, and reckless accusations by many Democrats and members of the media, the Special Counsel has confirmed what President Trump said along; there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.”

“The Attorney General also confirmed that there was no obstruction of justice,” the vice president emphasized. “This total vindication of the President of the United States and our campaign should be welcomed by every American who cherishes the truth and the integrity of our elections.”

“In the days ahead, the American people can be confident that the President and our entire administration will continue to focus where we always have, on the issues most important to our country,” he assured. “We can only hope that Democrats, who have spent so much time on these discredited allegations, will join us to advance an agenda that will make our nation even more prosperous and more secure for every American.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller delivered the results of his 22-month investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, to Attorney General Bill Barr Friday. Barr delivered a summary of Mueller’s report to Congress on Sunday. The summary revealed there was no collusion between Donald Trump, his campaign, or associates and the Russian government in the 2016 election “despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign.”

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook.