Rep. Kevin McCarthy on Mueller: ‘This Case Is Closed’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy declared “this case is closed” upon the U.S. Attorney General’s letter summarizing Mueller report determination that there was no collusion between Donald Trump, the Trump campaign or associates and Russia to influence the 2016 election.

“Our country welcomes this long-overdue conclusion,” McCarthy said in a Sunday afternoon statement. “After two years, two congressional investigations, and now the closure of a Special Counsel investigation with unfettered authority to investigate ‘any links or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the Campaign of President Donald Trump,’ it is abundantly clear, without a shadow of a doubt, there was no collusion.”

“Furthermore, the nearly unlimited scope, resources, and subpoena power of the Special Counsel has allowed his team to fully pursue any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation,” McCarthy said before declaring, “This case is closed.”

McCarthy’s statement went on:

As we officially close this chapter, it is important for us to learn from the moment. As we look back, Democrat leaders acted irresponsibly and threw caution to the wind to damage and distract from the work the Trump administration is doing on behalf of our fellow citizens. While this conclusion is an embarrassment to those Democrats, it is more discouraging to think of the opportunity costs to our country. This should be a lesson to my Democrat colleagues that chasing imagined scandals and following a partisan investigatory agenda will not result in any meaningful change for the country. In fact, it will do the opposite. I understand that Democrats today are struggling with their own deep divisions and that it might be easier to attack President Trump than work together for a common cause. But after months upon months of manufactured outrage on this issue, it is time we move on for the good of the nation and focus on the job we were sent to Washington to do: work to address the real challenges facing our country.

Attorney General Bill Barr released a letter to Congress Sunday afternoon summarizing special council Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. According to Barr’s letter, the Mueller report determined, “The Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 US. presidential election.”

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook