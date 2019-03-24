White House: Department of Justice Found ‘Total and Complete Exoneration of the President’

The White House stated Sunday that the Justice Department issued an “exoneration” of President Donald Trump in a summary of the Mueller investigation.

“The findings of the Department of Justice are a total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders wrote in a statement, noting that Special Counsel Robert Mueller “did not find any collusion and did not find any obstruction.”

She added that both Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein also determined that there was no obstruction.

“The Special Counsel did not find that the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in these efforts, despite multiple offers from Russian affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign,” Barr said in a letter to Congress released Sunday afternoon.

On charges of obstruction, both Barr and Rosenstein concluded that there was not enough evidence to charge the president with obstruction of justice.

Barr acknowledged in his letter that while the Mueller report did not conclude any crimes, it also did not exonerate Trump from obstruction.

“[T]he absence of such evidence bears upon the President’s intent with respect to obstruction,” Barr wrote.