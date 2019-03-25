Cory Booker ‘Not Willing to Conclude’ Trump Did Not Collude

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), a 2020 presidential candidate, said on Monday evening that he still will “not make any conclusions” about the Russia collusion hoax even after Attorney General William Barr on Sunday revealed that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation “did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated” with the Russians.

MSNBC host Ari Melber noted that Mueller “did not find a chargeable collusion conspiracy” and pointed out that Booker, in 2017, told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell that he was “seeing a lot of dots” that were pointing to “potential collusion.” Booker also spoke then about all of the “smoke” that might result in an actual fire—“real collusion going on between” the Trump administration and, in his words, “the Soviet Union.”

“I’m not willing to conclude anything yet based upon a letter that he wrote,” Booker said after he accused Barr of being a “suspect” attorney general who filtered a report that he had not yet seen.

Booker said he will not draw conclusions “with no evidence whatsoever” and insisted that the Mueller report “should be turned over to the public.”

“This is an issue for Congress. Let’s look at the fact pattern. Let’s look at the report and come to our own conclusions,” Booker said, adding again that he will not “make any conclusions” until he has read Mueller’s full report.