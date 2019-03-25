Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) is asking his Senate colleagues to show “courage” by passing more gun control.

He is specifically focusing on universal background checks and an “assault weapons” ban.

Booker made this push on March 24, 2019, the one year anniversary of the March for Our Lives gun control event.

He tweeted:

On the anniversary of the #MarchForOurLives, I’m thinking of the student activists leading the fight to stop gun violence in our country. Let’s pass universal background checks. Let’s pass an assault weapons ban. We need our lawmakers to have the same courage as our young people. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 24, 2019

California has had universal background checks for roughly two decades, yet onlookers have witnessed high profile firearm-based attack after high profile firearm-based attack in that state. Moreover, California has an “assault weapons” ban, yet the attacks continue. Nevertheless, Booker wants to heave universal background checks and an “assault weapons” ban on law-abiding Americans as a whole.

It should be noted that New Zealand’s background check system is universal in nature as well, but that did not prevent the Christchurch mosque attacks. And Illinois has universal background checks, but they did not prevent the February 15, 2019, Henry Pratt Company shooting nor did they prevent the myriad deaths and continuous mayhem that characterize Chicago’s South Side. Nevertheless, Booker wants his colleagues to show “courage” by putting universal background checks in place federally.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.