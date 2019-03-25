Kellyanne Conway: Adam Schiff Needs to Resign over Russia Collusion Hoax

President Donald Trump’s adviser and former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway told Fox & Friends Monday morning that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, needed to resign after Special Counsel Robert Mueller found that the Trump campaign had not colluded with the Russian government.
As The Hill notes (original links):
Conway lashed out on “Fox & Friends” at Democrats and media personalities who suggested over the course of special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election that the Trump campaign had conspired with Russia, but she went particularly hard after Schiff.
“Adam Schiff should resign,” she said. “He has no right as somebody who has been peddling a lie day, after day after day unchallenged. Unchallenged and not under oath. Somebody should have put him under oath and said you have evidence, where is it?”
Conway cited past comments from Schiff in which he said there was plenty of evidence of collusion. The California Democrat has said for months that there is evidence of collusion in “plain sight.”
“He ought to resign today,” Conway said. “He’s been on every TV show 50 times a day for practically the last two years, promising Americans that this president would either be impeached or indicted.”
As late as Sunday morning, Schiff continued to insist there was “significant evidence” of collusion.
After Attorney General William Barr released a summary of Mueller’s report on Sunday afternoon, Schiff attempted to shift the goalposts, focusing on obstruction of justice:
Mueller spent two years investigating obstruction of justice and found evidence that “does not exonerate” Trump. Barr took two days to set aside that evidence.
The entire report must be published and evidence provided to Congress so the American people can judge for themselves.
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 24, 2019
Schiff and other Democrats are demanding that the full report — including the underlying evidence — be released to the public.
