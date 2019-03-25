Kellyanne Conway: Adam Schiff Needs to Resign over Russia Collusion Hoax

As The Hill notes (original links):

Conway lashed out on “Fox & Friends” at Democrats and media personalities who suggested over the course of special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election that the Trump campaign had conspired with Russia, but she went particularly hard after Schiff.

“Adam Schiff should resign,” she said. “He has no right as somebody who has been peddling a lie day, after day after day unchallenged. Unchallenged and not under oath. Somebody should have put him under oath and said you have evidence, where is it?”

Conway cited past comments from Schiff in which he said there was plenty of evidence of collusion. The California Democrat has said for months that there is evidence of collusion in “plain sight.”

“He ought to resign today,” Conway said. “He’s been on every TV show 50 times a day for practically the last two years, promising Americans that this president would either be impeached or indicted.”