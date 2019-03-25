Mueller Report: Democrats’ 2020 Contenders Shift Subject

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) speaks at his 'Conversation with Cory' campaign event at the Nevada Partners Event Center on February 24, 2019 in North Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
NEIL MUNRO

The Democrats’ 2020 presidential candidates are downplaying and distancing themselves from the Mueller report as fast as they can tweet.

“The entire Mueller report must be made public,” said a no-risk tweet from Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who declined to make any risky claims about coverups or impeachment promises. Her next tweet changed the subject to gun rights, asking, “How many more children will be hurt by gun violence — directly or indirectly — before we listen to their voices, take action and pass sensible gun safety legislation?”

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker adopted the same low-risk approach:

And used his next tweet to change the subject to sentencing and prison rules:

There is no downside or risk for Democrats in asking that the full report be released. In fact, the report may include information that can be used against President Donald Trump during the 2020 election.

But tweeted claims of coverups and conspiracies may damage the candidates amid intense competition for the 2020 nomination.

New York’s Kirsten Gillibrand took the same cautious approach:

But in her next tweet, she touted her red-meat personal insults of Trump during her first campaign rally:

California’s Sen. Kamala Harris also asked for the full report, before tweeting about her call for federal-subsidies for teachers:

Texas’ Beto O’Rourke declared “there must be transparency and accountability”:

Then he shifted the subject to his outreach to Spanish-language voters:

Massachusetts’ Sen. Liz Warren was more aggressive:

But she quickly changed the  subject to the “Green New Deal”:

Warren, however, sent out more tweets urging the full report be released.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders used more aggressive language:

But quickly switched the subject to his campaign:

Sen. Klobuchar’s tweets follow the same pattern:

And then she switched to guns:

Former Vice President Joe Biden ignored the issue, partly because he has not yet declared his campaign:

