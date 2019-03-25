Mueller Report: Democrats’ 2020 Contenders Shift Subject

The Democrats’ 2020 presidential candidates are downplaying and distancing themselves from the Mueller report as fast as they can tweet.

“The entire Mueller report must be made public,” said a no-risk tweet from Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who declined to make any risky claims about coverups or impeachment promises. Her next tweet changed the subject to gun rights, asking, “How many more children will be hurt by gun violence — directly or indirectly — before we listen to their voices, take action and pass sensible gun safety legislation?”

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker adopted the same low-risk approach:

The American public deserves the full report and findings from the Mueller investigation immediately—not just the in-house summary from a Trump Administration official. https://t.co/8Lj0O881Cw — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 24, 2019

And used his next tweet to change the subject to sentencing and prison rules:

Tonight at 9/8c, I'm appearing on #FindingJusticeBET, a BET town hall. Tune in to learn more about the hard work we have to do to fix our broken criminal justice system. https://t.co/WIslDFX7S0 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 24, 2019

There is no downside or risk for Democrats in asking that the full report be released. In fact, the report may include information that can be used against President Donald Trump during the 2020 election.

But tweeted claims of coverups and conspiracies may damage the candidates amid intense competition for the 2020 nomination.

New York’s Kirsten Gillibrand took the same cautious approach:

The Mueller report must be made public. Not just a letter from someone appointed by Trump to protect himself—all of it. The President works for the people, and he is not above the law. https://t.co/XH5NqzLJAb — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) March 24, 2019

But in her next tweet, she touted her red-meat personal insults of Trump during her first campaign rally:

President Trump is a coward. That's not what America deserves. We deserve a president who is brave. pic.twitter.com/Zve9xMr7vE — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) March 24, 2019

California’s Sen. Kamala Harris also asked for the full report, before tweeting about her call for federal-subsidies for teachers:

The Mueller report needs to be made public, the underlying investigative materials should be handed over to Congress, and Barr must testify. That is what transparency looks like. A short letter from Trump's hand-picked Attorney General is not sufficient. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 24, 2019

Thank you Atlanta for the welcome! From discussing the need for better teacher pay, to how we can protect our communities from gun violence, I’m glad you all were able to join me on this beautiful Sunday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/vI3SCUH8kZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 24, 2019

Texas’ Beto O’Rourke declared “there must be transparency and accountability”:

Release the full Mueller report to the American people and their representatives. There must be transparency and accountability. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 24, 2019

Then he shifted the subject to his outreach to Spanish-language voters:

Gracias a Mujeres Network por su hospedaje y liderazgo! pic.twitter.com/KyzJF2O8jY — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 25, 2019

Massachusetts’ Sen. Liz Warren was more aggressive:

We need to make sure that Robert Mueller’s report is released to the American public. Remember: This investigation has already resulted in dozens of indictments, convictions, and guilty pleas. Sign our petition to make the Mueller report public. https://t.co/Gpz4H8FmVR — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 24, 2019

But she quickly changed the subject to the “Green New Deal”:

We packed into city hall yesterday and talked about the big, structural changes we’re fighting for—like a Green New Deal and getting rid of the electoral college. Thank you, Berlin! pic.twitter.com/uVtdTWjWbV — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 24, 2019

Warren, however, sent out more tweets urging the full report be released.

Congress voted 420-0 to release the full Mueller report. Not a "summary" from his handpicked Attorney General. AG Barr, make the full report public. Immediately. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 24, 2019

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders used more aggressive language:

I don’t want a summary of the Mueller report. I want the whole damn report. https://t.co/VU1oNfBMK0 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 24, 2019

But quickly switched the subject to his campaign:

At SF rally, @BernieSanders tells 16,000 supporters his ideas have gone from "radical" to "mainstream," vows to turn progressive agenda into reality https://t.co/wDDTf3PoXb — Carolyn Said (@CSaid) March 24, 2019

Sen. Klobuchar’s tweets follow the same pattern:

The entire Mueller report must be made public. Discussed it today on @CBSThisMorning with @GayleKing ⁦@biannagolodryga⁩ and @jdickerson: Klobuchar demands "entire" Mueller report – CBS News https://t.co/ES7l0Z8o4G — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 25, 2019

And then she switched to guns:

How many more children will be hurt by gun violence — directly or indirectly — before we listen to their voices, take action and pass sensible gun safety legislation? We can get this done. We must. https://t.co/ZJMgdFGA87 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 25, 2019

Former Vice President Joe Biden ignored the issue, partly because he has not yet declared his campaign: