President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani told the Hill on Monday that special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe was “bad” for America and “never should have happened.”

“It’s a very bad thing for the country that we had it because it’s not true,” Giuliani told Hill.tv hosts Krystal Ball and Buck Sexton. “It never should have happened in the first place.”

“It should have stopped with the indictment of the Russians when there was no American they conspired with,” he continued.

Giuliani said he came to this conclusion after Mueller’s report stated that Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign did not coordinate or conspire with the Russian government or commit a crime.

Trump’s attorney acknowledged that other nations— including Russia— have interfered with elections, but noted that Mueller’s findings were particularly striking because the public “basically charged the president with treason.”

“You don’t think Russians have interfered in our prior elections? You don’t think other countries interfere in elections? People have got to wake up,” Giuliani said.

“The extraordinary thing about this is not that the Russians tried to interfere in our election — and they should not have, and we should stop them from doing that. It’s terrible,” he continued. “The extraordinary thing is they basically charged the president with treason.”

Giuliani has also called for a “complete investigation” into where and who was behind the claims that Trump’s campaign colluded with the Russian government to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.