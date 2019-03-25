Trump Team Hits Democrats Over Crushed Russian Collusion Claims

The Trump 2020 campaign reminded Americans Sunday of Democrats’ relentless accusations of Trump 2016 collusion with Russia that were laid waste with the release of the Mueller report findings.

The campaign released a video montage of remarks from Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), and DNC Chairman Tom Perez. The Democrats claimed “there was collusion,” plenty of evidence of this collusion, strong evidence, a mountain of evidence.

These claims were proven false with the release of summary Mueller report findings Sunday.

Special counsel Robert Mueller delivered his report to AG William Barr Friday detailing his investigation’s findings on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Barr released a summary letter of the findings to Congress on Sunday. The summary revealed report findings that not one associate of the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government to influence the 2016 election.

“While President Trump has been hard at work building a booming economy and making us safer,” the Trump campaign said upon release of a video montage Sunday revisiting now-disproven claims from Democrats.

Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale aimed his ire directly at Democrats for what he called the “Russia collusion conspiracy theory.” He said the Mueller report findings showed not one associate of the Trump campaign conspired with Russia in 2016, and that the report exposed the “sham” and caught “Democrats in an elaborate web of lies and deceit.”

“Democrats took us on a frantic, chaotic conspiracy-laden roller coaster for two years, alleging wrongdoing where there was none,” said Parscale. “So distraught and blindsided by the results of the 2016 elections, Democrats lied to the American people continually, hoping to undo the legitimate election of President Trump. Their dirty tricks have not ended.”

He blasted Democrats for turning, on the day Attorney General Bill Barr released a summary of the Mueller report, and picking “up the disgraceful mantle of investigating, obstructing, and destroying the will of the American people at any cost.”

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway tweeted in response to AG Barr’s Mueller report summary letter to Congress:

Congratulations ⁦@POTUS⁩ ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ Today you won the 2016 election all over again. And got a gift for the 2020 election. They’ll never get you because they’ll never “get” you. #MuellerReport#NoCollusion#NoObstruction#Went2MichiganNotMoscow pic.twitter.com/gFqLLLb1fS — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) March 24, 2019

She called the Mueller report findings a “gift for the 2020 election.”

