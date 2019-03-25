President Donald Trump is thrilled with the conclusion of the Robert Mueller investigation, but also angry, according to White House officials.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley spoke about the president’s reaction to the conclusion of the investigation during an interview with Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow on Monday on SiriusXM Patriot.

“I spoke to the president about this, I was at Mar-a-Lago with him when this all started coming down, and he was obviously very happy with the outcome, but he made the point to me, ‘I’m angry, do you think it’s ok to be angry?'” Gidley said. “I said absolutely, you should be and I think the American people should be.”

Gidley reminded supporters of the president that the investigation was a brutal process that lasted close to three years, based on a phony dossier.

He continued:

Remember this was June 2016, it’s closer to three years worth of an investigation in which they spied on a US campaign, they wiretapped people in the United States, bit on a Russian dossier that now has been disproven and debunked multiple times, and spent upwards of about $30 million on this particular investigation and it returned with exactly what everyone knew which is there is no collusion, there is no obstruction, and no indictments are coming, and it’s a complete and total exoneration.

Gidley said supporters should start asking questions about who would be held accountable at the end of the investigation.

The next place we need to move is, who’s going to pay for this, what have we been doing for the last three years, whose heads are going to roll over wasting all this time and all this money and dragging down a country, think about the times when the president is on the international stage trying to make deals and trying to have conversations with foreign leaders, and they could be potentially leery or something based on what the mainstream media is trying to push on the American people which we know is a complete and total lie.

He revealed that White House staff were particularly relieved with the investigation’s conclusion, especially the ones who were with the president in the beginning.

Any person listening to this right now knows what it’s like to be falsely accused of something and to be exonerated in this manner on a global stage, where now everyone understands that you did nothing wrong, and you were trying to explain that to the American people, even though 93 percent of the news coverage against you is negative, you’ve now been exonerated, you couldn’t imagine the weight that was lifted of so many of the staff, people who have been with him from the beginning … looking around saying finally people understand that this whole thing was a hoax, the whole thing was a witch hunt.

Gidley ridiculed journalists who were still trying to claim that the Mueller report did not completely exonerate the president.

“Prosecutors don’t exonerate, they prosecute, and if they have evidence, you better believe that they’ll prosecute, they had none, there is none, so he’s clear,” he said.

Gidley said the media had “the rug got pulled out from under them” after following the Russia investigation narrative for so long that it would take them time to regroup for another way to attack the president.

He said

There’s so many unanswered questions, but the ones about Donald Trump now are all answered and that’s why the media has lost it’s collective mind today, because they’ve got nothing else, I mean this is two years, two and a half I’d say for some, just dedicated to this one fake and phony narrative and now it’s gone and they’ve got to figure out how to regroup so they can all get back on the same page to try and attack him to move into 2020.

But Gidley added that it was a “great day” for the administration and the United States of America.

“It’s a great day for him and this is a great day for this administration, but it is a great day for the American people who voted for this president in droves, who had an election that the Democrats tried to steal from them, ever since he was elected he was called illegitimate,” he said.

Gidley said the president was vindicated and that it was time to move on from the investigation narrative and focus on his agenda.

“This has been a wild ridiculous road to go down for the last three years, but the president is on top, as usual, we’re going to continue winning for the American people,” he said.

