14 Times Adam Schiff Said Trump Colluded with Russia Without Evidence

Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the US House Intelligence Committee, speaks to the press about the committee's ongoing investigation on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election at the Capitol in Washigton, DC, on March 30, 2017 / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty …
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
KRISTINA WONG

A growing number of House Republicans are calling on Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) to step down from his post as House Intelligence Committee chairman, citing his claims for the last two years that he had evidence the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

Schiff repeatedly suggested on cable news shows, in hearings, and on Twitter, that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. His tweets received thousands of retweets and likes. On Sunday, Attorney General William Barr announced that Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not find collusion, conspiracy, or coordination.

On Twitter alone, here are 14 of Schiff’s tweets over the last two years asserting there was evidence of collusion, or that the president’s campaign colluded with Russia.

1. March 19, 2017 — Schiff tweets there is “circumstantial evidence of collusion”: 

2. July 16, 2017 — Schiff tweets that Don Jr.’s emails are “clear evidence” the Trump campaign wanted to collude: 

3. December 19, 2017 — Schiff asserts there is evidence of collusion on “public record”: 

4. March 12, 2018 — Schiff accuses House GOPs of putting “party over country” by ending their probe: 

5. March 17, 2018 — Schiff claims the House Intelligence Committee “did find evidence of collusion”:

6. April 13, 2018 — Schiff suggests Trump’s criticism of James Comey is part of a collusion scheme: 

7. April 27, 2018 — Schiff suggests again there is evidence of collusion: 

8. April 27, 2018 — Schiff tweets again on the same day, that there is evidence of collusion “in plain sight”:

9. July 17, 2018 — Schiff asserts Trump sided with Russia “over his own country”: 

1o. July 26, 2018 — Schiff tweets debunked story and asserts it means Trump “privately approved” help from Russia: 

11. July 30, 2018 — Schiff suggests Trump committed a crime by conspiring with Russians: 

12. August 1, 2018 — Schiff states as fact “The Russian collusion with the Trump Campaign may very well have been one of the most successful in history”: 

13. August 31, 2018 — Schiff states that Russian intelligence agencies “helped Trump win”: 

14. January 16, 2019 — Schiff jokes that Trump’s policies are too obviously “pro-Russian”: 

