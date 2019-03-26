CNN’s Anderson Cooper on ‘Sad and Crying’ Dems: ‘Says a Lot About Them’

CNN’s Anderson Cooper said on Sunday evening that it “says a lot” about Democrats who are “walking around sad and crying” that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation did not find that President Donald Trump colluded with the Russians in 2016.

Cooper acknowledged that it will be “easy for Democrats to go too far and not to at least acknowledge happiness that the president didn’t collude” with the Russians. Cooper said it “says a lot about them” if Democrats are “walking around sad and crying” after Attorney General William Barr revealed that Mueller’s investigation “did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated” with the Russians.

“I understand people who hate the president are disappointed by the no collusion finding [because] they were hoping this would, I guess, would bring down the president,” Cooper said. “But just as an American, this is a good thing that our president, whether you like him or not, has not colluded.”

After establishment media networks like CNN and Democrats spread the Russia collusion hoax for two years, many top Democrats seemed like they were in denial after Barr revealed that Mueller’s report did not find any Russia collusion.

When Cooper asked Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA), who sits on the House Oversight Committee, if he accepted Mueller’s conclusion on Russia collusion, Connolly insisted that “that’s a function of language” before rambling on about the ways in which the Trump campaign and the Russians, in his mind, still could have worked together in the 2016 presidential election.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) also refused to say that there was “no collusion” between Russia and the Trump campaign.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked Coons: “Are you ready to say, senator, that there was no collusion?”

Coons responded: “I want to see the full report because, at the very least, the Trump campaign at the highest levels had unprecedented and inappropriate contacts with the Russians. But I do think it’s a good thing for the country if the mueller investigation concluded that our president didn’t directly conspire with a hostile foreign power.”