Donald Trump Vows That Republicans Will Be the ‘Party of Health Care’

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Republicans would take care of Americans worried about their healthcare coverage.

“The Republican Party will soon be known as the party of health care,” Trump said to reporters on Capitol Hill. “You watch.”

Trump spoke about healthcare coverage as he met with Senate Republicans for lunch on Capitol Hill.

The Department of Justice announced Monday night it would side with a ruling from a Texas judge invalidating Obamacare and would not defend the Affordable Care Act in court.

Trump appeared to react to Democrat protests that ending Obamacare would hurt Americans and end coverage for pre-existing conditions.

Earlier Tuesday, the president shared the same message on Twitter.