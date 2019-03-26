Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) told Breitbart News that Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) call for transparency is ironic given he used his chairmanship of the House Intelligence Committee to “deceive the American people.”

“Rep. Adam Schiff wants to talk transparency, so let’s see him present the evidence he has on Trump/Russia collusion,” Crenshaw said. “He can’t do it because he doesn’t have it.”

“He needs to admit that he lied and knowingly used his position on the Intel Committee to deceive the American people,” Crenshaw said.

On Sunday, Attorney General William Barr delivered a letter to Congress summarizing the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller following a more than two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and any role President Donald Trump and his campaign played in that interference.

The letter cleared Trump of collusion and, accordingly, found no case for obstruction of justice.

Crenshaw tweeted about his belief that Schiff repeatedly lied to the American people about the president in his role as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

In case you missed it, my statement on the findings of the Mueller investigation: pic.twitter.com/xPinnSiccI — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) March 25, 2019

.@repadamschiff said he had direct evidence of Trump-Russia collusion. (He lied.) They claimed Republicans don’t want transparency. (We do.) They said Trump will interfere with the report. (He didn’t.) The misinformation about the Mueller probe is rampant. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) March 23, 2019

Crenshaw stopped short of calling for Schiff to resign, but others have done so, including top Trump adviser KellyAnne Conway and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

“When you’re talking about collusion and talking to Russia, and conspiracies and obstruction of justice for two years with no proof other than people leaking to you or you just, you just guffawing with the anchor next to you and fake lawyers on TV and the journalists who are pretending to be lawyers for that moment. You’re calling us all … You’re saying that we did not win fairly and squarely,” Conway said on Fox & Friends on Monday.

“[Schiff] owes the American public an apology,” McCarthy said in an interview with Politico. “Schiff has met the standard that he has imposed on other members of Congress of when they should step back from their positions.”

