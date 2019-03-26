Fourteen Republicans Vote with Democrats to End National Emergency

Fourteen Republicans voted with Democrats on Tuesday once more to end President Donald Trump’s national emergency on the border wall.

Democrats and recalcitrant Republicans voted to end the Trump national emergency but ultimately failed to override Trump’s veto of H.R. Res. 46. The bill failed 248-181, featuring strong Democrat support for the bill; however, some Republicans voted again for the Democrat bill.

Thirteen Republicans voted with Democrats last February to end the national emergency.

The fourteen Republicans who voted on Tuesday with Democrats to end the national emergency include:

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) Rep. Jamie Herrera Butler (R-WA) Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL) Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-WI) Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR) Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) Rep. John Katko (R-NY).

Rep. Katko was reportedly absent for the previous vote to end the national emergency.

Many Republicans have said they oppose any form of executive overreach, which includes former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) illegal alien amnesty.

However, one federal district judge ruled in August 2018 that DACA was illegal, whereas many lawyers have argued that Trump has the authority under the National Emergencies Act of 1976 to reappropriate money to build the wall.

The House vote comes as a Morning Consult/Politico poll suggests that nearly three-quarters of Republican voters would more likely vote for a candidate if they backed Trump’s national emergency on the border.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), one of the leading voices on pro-American immigration reform, issued a statement on Tuesday reiterating his support for Trump’s national emergency.

Brooks said Tuesday:

I wish Congress cared about protecting American lives as much as President Trump does. I fully support President Trump’s border security national emergency declaration, and I will vote today to sustain President Trump’s veto of the open-borders emergency declaration disapproval bill.

“I sincerely hope today’s vote falls short of the 2/3rds majority necessary to override President Trump’s veto. If not, more American will die due to our porous southern border,” Brooks added.