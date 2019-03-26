Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) attacked Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in a social media post Tuesday after he referenced her comment that pro-Israel lawmakers were “all about the Benjamins.”

“This from a man facing indictments for bribery and other crimes in three separate public corruption affairs. Next!” Ilhan Omar said in response to Netanyahu’s AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) speech.

During his speech, the Israeli PM reportedly said, “From this Benjamin: It’s not about the Benjamins!”

This from a man facing indictments for bribery and other crimes in three separate public corruption affairs. Next! https://t.co/BX6qLpISKx — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 26, 2019

Omar drew criticism from both the left and the right last month after she insinuated that pro-Israel American lawmakers were “all about the Benjamins baby.”

Oy…not what I would tweet. pic.twitter.com/SLqy7FyCjh — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 11, 2019

The Minnesota Democrat doubled down, claiming that the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) was paying politicians to support Israel. She later apologized, but took another shot at AIPAC in the process, calling it’s influence “problematic.”

Listening and learning, but standing strong 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/7TSroSf8h1 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 11, 2019

Omar did not apologize, however, for another anti-Semitic comment she made in February, accusing pro-Israel Americans of having an “allegiance to a foreign country.”

Netanyahu is indeed facing legal problems at home, being charged with bribery and fraud. He has blasted the charges against him as being part of an “unprecedented witch-hunt.”

As Breitbart News’ Caroline Glick has written, “The Israeli police investigation against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shows remarkable similarities with the Special Counsel probe against President Donald Trump in the United States.”

The charges against Netanyahu also come as he is fighting for his political life, with the Likud leader facing re-election in early April.