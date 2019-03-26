Jussie Smollett Attorney Lectures Chicago Police: Don’t Try Your Cases ‘in the Press’

Patricia Brown Holmes, an attorney for Empire actor Jussie Smollett, lectured the Chicago Police Department after charges were dropped against the Fox star for allegedly filing a false police report, chiding them for what she called trying their cases in the press.

Prosecutors dropped all charges Tuesday against Smollett, who was accused of lying to police about a fabricated racist and homophobic hate crime, his attorneys said.

“Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean,” Holmes and Tina Glandian said in a joint statement.

The 36-year-old actor had denied 16 felony counts of allegedly masterminding a false attack to gain publicity and win a bigger paycheck.

Asked during a press conference if she has any comment regarding the Chicago police, Holmes replied: “We have nothing to say to the Police Department except to investigate charges, and not try their cases in the press but to allow matters to be investigated.”

